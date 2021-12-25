Christmas 2021: Track Santa And Your Presents Live With Google’s Santa Tracker

It is Christmas today and search giant Google has launched a Santa tracker that is aimed to allow kids to track Santa Claus in real-time. The Google Santa tracker shows Santa Claus on the world map, as he gets ready to deliver presents to children around the world. The Santa Tracker can be used on smartphones, PCs, laptops, iPads, Mac computers, and basically every gadget using Google’s official Santa Tracking website.

The website (www.santatracker.google.com) shows a live map of Santa’s present location, his next stop, his journey’s live video feed and the estimated time he will need to arrive in each location. Google has been offering Santa Tracker for over 18 years now. The website also offers pictures of locations that have already been covered by Santa. There is also a live count of the gifts that have been delivered. The website also allows users to entertain themselves with games, video, and other creatives.

The live map shows that Santa will travel to almost all countries across the world, in order to distribute presents to all. Apart from Google, other companies also have their own Santa trackers. For example, NORAD is a popular company that tracks Santa so kids and parents can keep a track of when Santa Claus will visit them with presents.

December 25 is celebrated as Christmas everywhere across the world. Christmas is when Christians across the world celebrate God’s love for the world through the birth of the Christ child: Jesus Christ.

