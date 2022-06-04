Chromecast With Google TV Platform Could Finally Launch In India

Chromecast with Google TV could finally have launch plans for the Indian market, nearly two years after the product made its debut. Google never gave us any reason for not bringing the new Chromecast to the country, but it seems our wait is going to end soon.

According to a new report, Google has been quoted saying that it plans to take the Chromecast device to 12 more new countries, and the list seemingly includes India as well. The company confirmed the details to FlatpanelsHD this week, where it talks about bringing the Chromecast with Google TV to more markets this year.

Also Read: Sony Believes That Smartphone Cameras Will Overpower DSLR Cameras By 2024, Here’s Why

Advertisement

The list of countries includes New Zealand, South Korea, Taiwan, India and a few of them in Europe like Denmark, Belgium, Norway, Sweden and more. The report also mentions that Google has set the launch date of June 21 for the European market, which probably includes all the countries we mentioned.

RELATED NEWS Google Working on Chromecast Ultra With Android TV and Remote Control

As for when the Chromecast for Google TV will launch in India, we still have no idea. But going by the details shared, it is possible the Chromecast could be made available in India in the coming months. Google tends to localise features before launching a product, which might have forced the company to delay the launch of the product at a wider scale.

In countries like India, you have numerous languages that are spoken, so integrating those into the device also poses challenges that take time. Chromecast with Google TV was officially introduced in the market in 2020 alongside the Pixel 4a 5G and the Pixel 5 smartphones.

Also Read: Xiaomi India Announces Major Changes In Leadership Amidst Ongoing Money Laundering Investigation

Google TV is the rebranded version of the Android TV platform for the big screens, with a leaner and simple UI. This Chromecast gives you 4K HDR quality videos at 60 frames per second and also supports Dolby Vision to enhance the viewing experience. Google also reworked the bundled Chromecast remote with a dedicated button for Netflix and YouTube.

We’ll keep you posted about the launch of Chromecast with Google TV in India.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.