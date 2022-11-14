ChromeOS Could Soon Support GIF Screen Recording: Report

Google’s ChromeOS will now reportedly let users record their ChromeOS screen recordings and save them as animated GIF files for ease of transfer and smaller file sizes.

9to5 Google reports that ChromeOS currently lets users record their screens thanks to the availability of a similar interface, such as taking screenshots. You can record your whole screen, a window or even a manually selected portion.

ChromeOS saves recordings in the WebM format, which is space-saving and optimised for the web. Though WebM is still a new format, several programmes still need to support it. This can be very problematic if you want to send a WebM recording to a friend.

To solve this, Google’s ChromeOS team is reportedly working on a feature allowing users to capture GIF recordings. It will provide the ability to record the screen as an animated GIF image using the native screen capture tool.

9to5Google also indicated that the latest code change hints the same. “Enables the ability to record the screen into an animated GIF image from the native screen capture tool."

Now, while GIF files are notably worse in quality compared to webM files, for sharing smaller snippets, sharing a GIF file for ease of use, and being less resource heavy, should ideally be worth the tradeoff.

The GIF format has existed since 1987, and almost all apps natively support it. Considering the development of the feature has just begun, it might take several weeks for the GIF recording feature to show up on Chromebooks.

