CIA Appoints Nand Mulchandani as Its First-Ever Chief Technology Officer

The Central Intelligence Agency, United States’ prime intelligence agency, has appointed its first-ever Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The agency announced the development in a blog post on April 29, and its Director William J Burns appointed Nand Mulchandani as CIA’s first-ever CTO. The CIA post notes that Mulchandani brings “substantial private sector, startup, and government" expertise to CIA and has over 25 years of experience working in Silicon Valley and recently the Department of Defence (DoD).

As per the digital media The Record, which covers cybersecurity, Mulchandani will report directly to CIA Director Burns and lead the agency’s technology strategy. His appointment marks a big step as the American agency aims to revamp its strategy to combat growing cybersecurity threats. The new CTO will also be responsible for revamping the CIA’s approach to technology and competition, especially against China, the publication notes.

Advertisement

The CIA post notes that Mulchandani as the CTO will ensure the agency is leveraging “cutting-edge innovations and scanning the horizon for tomorrow’s innovations to further CIA’s mission".

Before joining the CIA, Mulchandani most recently served as the CTO and Acting Director of DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Centre. He also co-founded and was CEO of several successful startups such as Oblix (acquired by Oracle), Determina (acquired by VMWare), OpenDNS (acquired by Cisco), and ScaleXtreme (acquired by Citrix). He has a degree in Computer Science and Math from Cornell, a Master of Science degree in Management from Stanford, and a Master in Public Administration degree from Harvard.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Elon Musk Buys Twitter: Here Are 4 Big Changes You Can Expect

Advertisement

Speaking over his appointment, CIA CTO Mulchandani said, “I am honoured to join CIA in this role and look forward to working with the agency’s incredible team of technologists and domain experts who already deliver world-class intelligence and capabilities to help build a comprehensive technology strategy that delivers exciting capabilities working closely with industry and partners".

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.