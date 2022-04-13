Clubhouse Now Wants To Bring Games Inside Its Chat Rooms

Clubhouse has confirmed that it is testing a new in-room gaming feature on both iOS and Android platforms.

As part of the initial launch, the app is rolling out a game called “Wild Cards", which presents a series of questions that are designed to spur conversation and help people get to know each other better, the company confirmed to TechCrunch on Tuesday.

The game is currently only available in English.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy M31 Getting Android 12-Based OneUI 4.1 Update: All Details

Advertisement

To begin a game on Clubhouse, users have to click the “+Rooms" button and then select the “Games" option. Users will then be dropped in a social room where they can invite friends to play with them.

Once everyone is in the room, users can click “Start Game" to begin playing, the report said.

The company provided a list of questions that may be asked during the game. For example, users may be asked to pitch their best idea for a movie or series in 60 seconds.

Or, they may be asked to try to find a movie that the whole group loves in three minutes or less. Other questions may ask them to share the last five things in their search history or explain what type of dog matches their personality.

Also Read: Snapchat Brings Dynamic Stories So That You Don’t Miss Anything: Here’s What It Means

Clubhouse is trying everything to keep itself relevant at a time when in-room interactions have come down. With offices opening up, people are no longer confined to digital solutions. And the platform is bringing new features like these to bring users back to the app.

WATCH VIDEO: Oppo Find X5 Pro Quick Look: The Power-packed Oppo Flagship Smartphone That India May Miss

Advertisement

The new gaming feature comes as Clubhouse recently added a text chat feature into its voice rooms that’s akin to what people might see on YouTube or Twitch.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.