Coachella Music Festival Will Auction 10 Lifetime Tickets As NFTs

Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival will sell some lifetime guest passes in the form of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) which will be called the Coachella Keys Collection. A total of 10 tokens will be auctioned, and it will include passes to the music festival every year along with VIP experiences in 2022 including things like front-row views, on-stage access, and a celebrity chef dinner at the Rose Garden. The innovation lead at Coachella said in a statement that the organisers wanted to take the concept of NFTs one step further and use them to enable ownership of experiences in the real world as well.

The Coachella Keys auction will start on February 4. Apart from this, the music festival is also offering two NFT collections that feature digital collectibles and physical posters and photo books, all through FTX crypto exchange. Among the two collections - Sights and Sounds Collections and Desert Reflection Collection, the former includes 10,000 items each including 10 digital festival images and a physical print of one of the 10. The Desert Reflection Collection, on the other hand, includes 1,000 NFTs that include 1 of 10 digital renditions of a Coachella poster by Emek and a copy of a photobook named “Coachella | The Photographs 1999-2019." President of the FTX crypto exchange said that the company is excited to work with “progressive forward-thinking music festival in Coachella, and also working together to make the world a better place."

Ticketing and passes have always remained a feature for NFTs. Before Coachella, the NFL in the United States announced that it would give tickets to select games with NFTs and the famous Bored Ape NFTs give buyers an exclusive asses to the Bored Ape Yatch Club parties. Further, companies like Gap and Adidas have sold NFTs that come with physical merchandise. Several other projects from musicians and artists allow buyers of their NFTs to get free access to their concerts or shows.

