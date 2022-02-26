Compaq Makes A Comeback To Indian Market With These Six New Smart TVs

We all remember Shah Rukh Khan-endorsed laptop brand Compaq. While the company has lost the popularity it once enjoyed, it still very much exists in the Indian market. Now, the company has launched its new range of smart TVs, the Compaq HUEQ Smart TVs. These will be launched during Flipkart’s Electonics Day sale, and will also be available at a discount during the sale. The Compaq HUEQ Smart TV series has six models ranging from a 32-inch size to 58-inches. During the Flipkart Electronics Day sale that will go on till February 28, the Compaq smart TVs will be available on low prices and other EMI and bank offers. Let us take a look at all the six models that the company is launching.

Compaq HUEQ W32S 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready LED Smart Android TV

Advertisement

The Compaq HUEQ 81.28 cm (32) Smart TV is claimed to come with smooth performance with minimum lag. The smart TV is equipped with an Experience Stabilisation Engine that employs a clever algorithm to produce flawless and captivating images, even in fast-paced scenes. This TV provides a captivating watching experience thanks to its constant color depth and high-resolution pictures. It also uses Mimi Sound Personalisation technology to adjust sound settings to each individual’s hearing profile, protecting them from hearing impairment.

Compaq HUEQ W32N 80 cm (32 inch) HD Ready LED TV

This Compaq TV comes with a frameless, streamlined design. Everything on the TV comes to life thanks to the stunning display quality of 1366 x 768 pixels. Because of the 178-degree viewing angles, the user can watch the material from practically any corner of the room. The speaker’s 20W output creates an immersive experience and ensures that the sound is authentic.

Advertisement

Compaq HUEQ W40 100 cm (40 inches) Full HD LED Smart Android TV

Advertisement

The Compaq HUEQ 101.6 cm (40) Smart TV Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a sophisticated algorithm to display high-resolution, smooth, and vibrant images. In addition, the Mimi Sound Personalisation technology on this TV provides a customized sound experience depending on the hearing profile, preventing hearing loss.

Compaq HUEQ G43B 108 cm (43 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

Advertisement

With the Compaq HUEQ 109.22 cm (43) Smart TV, the user can enjoy a theater-like experience at home. Its bezel-less design provides a large viewing area for a fun and engaging watching experience. This TV is also composed of metal, making it a visually appealing addition to the home decor. This TV’s 4K UHD display provides detailed and rich graphics for an immersive viewing experience. Furthermore, this TV’s Experience Stabilisation Engine uses an innovative algorithm to deliver smooth and high-quality pictures with little lag and motion blur for even fast-moving scenarios.

Compaq HUEQ G50B 127 cm (50 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 127 cm (50) Smart TV provides a large-screen experience and keeps the user entertained. Its bezel-less screen offers a large viewing area for additional entertainment. The 4K UHD display on this TV allows seeing every detail of every scene for a more immersive experience. Furthermore, its Experience Stabilisation Engine employs a sophisticated algorithm to ensure smooth and captivating images.

Compaq HUEQ R58 146 cm (58 inch) Ultra HD (4K) LED Smart Android TV

The Compaq HUEQ 147.32 cm (58) Smart TV lets the user watch their favorite shows, movies, and more on a large, clear screen. It has a 4K UHD display and uses the company’s algorithm to improve the images and generate seamless and engaging scenes with its Experience Stabilisation Engine.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.