COVID 19 Vaccine: How to Book Slots for Under-18 Beneficiaries via Aarogya Setu App

Children aged between 15 and 18 years are now eligible for COVID 19 vaccine in India. News18 had learned that children could choose between Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Zydus Cadila’s vaccines; however, only the former is available at the moment. The registration process started yesterday, January 1 and the inoculation drive will begin tomorrow, January 3. Similar to the adult vaccination drive, eligible citizens can book via the Co-Win portal that comes integrated into the Aarogaya Setu app and Umang app. At the moment, third-party apps like Paytm, HealthifyMe, and more are yet to add an option for children to book the COVID-19 vaccine.

Teens can register online individually, or adults can add them as a beneficiary since they are already registered on the platform. They can also use their student ID card for registration apart from the Aadhaar card. Here’s how you can register for the COVID-19 vaccine via the Aarogya Setu app.

>Step 1: Open the app and select the CoWIN option at the top right.

>Step 2: Select Vaccinations (Login / Registration) and log in with a mobile number.

>Step 3: If you’re a new user, you can select ‘book slot’ or add as a beneficiary.

>Step 4: Provide details that include Photo ID type (you can select student photo ID card), photo ID number, and beneficiary name as per Photo ID card.

>Step 5: Select Gender and year of birth.

>Step 6: Once you hit submit, it’ll take you back to the beneficiary page and select the calendar icon next to the name of the newly added beneficiary.

>Step 7: Enter the Pincode and date. Users can also choose between free and paid options to find more centres.

>Step 8: Once you select the centre, the app show results based on availability and date.

The new guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry specified that “all those whose birth year is 2007" or before, shall be eligible. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the EUA to indigenously-developed Covaxin for children above 12 years with certain conditions, but more details are awaited.

