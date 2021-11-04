Cryptocurrency Exchange KuCoin Announces Venture Into Metaverse With Virtual Office

A Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange has also ventured into metaverse. KuCoin announced that it will explore the Metaverse technology as a first from the sector. The platform has merged virtual realiy (VR) to introduce its new “Metaverse office" in a VR-based building called “Bloktopia." This is located on the 21st floor of a virtual building, and people will be able to virtually communicate with each other and interact furnishings and other decorations.

The metaverse is said to be the future of mobile Internet that could support a functional virtual environment. Cryptocurrency will likely be the currency of metaverse. KuCoin has said that its virtual office will be a significant milestone on the way to the virtual world. The KuCoin “Meta Office" will include a VR experience, Cyberpunk decoration, interactive virtual furniture, large-size screen looping Metaverse videos, instant chat and voice communication, and more.

The company said that visitors of its digital skyscrapper can engage in basic or advanced learning from some of the world-leading minds in the crypto industry - earn revenue, play games with friends, build networks, and much more. “Think of Bloktopia as a shopping mall, where instead of just retail, each store has a different project, exchange, influencer, or crypto brand offering an immersive customer experience," the company said.

