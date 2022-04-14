Cryptos As Payment Option For Buyers: Here's What Amazon CEO Has To Say

(Reuters) -Amazon.com Inc Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy said the e-commerce giant is not close to adding cryptocurrency as a payment option to its retail business, in an interview with CNBC on Thursday.

He also said it might be possible to sell non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on its e-commerce platform and expects NFTs to continue to grow "significantly."

Also Read: These 5 Features Are Coming To WhatsApp For Your Smartphone In 2022: All Details

NFTs, a type of digital asset that exist on a blockchain, have exploded in popularity in 2021, with NFT artworks selling for millions of dollars.

Advertisement

Jassy said cryptocurrencies will become bigger in the longer term, but added he himself does not own any bitcoin.

A growing number of companies have started to accept virtual currencies for payment, bringing an asset class shunned by major financial institutions until a few years ago closer to the mainstream.

Also Read: Realme 9 Pro Plus Garena Free Fire Smartphone Launched: All Details

Last year, eBay Inc allowed the sale of NFTs for digital collectibles like trading cards, images or video clips on its platform, the first e-commerce company to tap into the frenzy around NFTs.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

EBay had also said it was open to the possibility of accepting cryptocurrency as a form of payment in the future.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.