CyberPunk Maker Working on New Single-Player Card Game

GDANSK: Video games maker CD Projekt is working on a new single-player version of the card game GWENT, a company representative said.

Earlier on Monday, video game and entertainment media website IGN reported that CD Projekt was working on a new GWENT single-player standalone game, sending its shares 8% higher.

“Yes, we are working on new GWENT title for single player, which will premiere this year," GWENT’s communications head Pawel Burza told Reuters in an emailed comment.

“At the moment we cannot specify the release date," he added.

CD Projekt, mostly known for its high-budget productions “The Witcher" and “Cyberpunk 2077", released a full version of “GWENT: The Witcher Card Game" in 2018.

Ipopema Securities analyst Michal Wojciechowski said that while the card game would not have a significant impact on the company’s results, it was a “slightly positive surprise".

CD Projekt’s shares closed 8.3% higher at 180.06 zlotys ($44.11).

($1 = 4.0819 zlotys)

