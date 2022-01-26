Daler Mehndi To Become First Indian Singer To Perform In The Metaverse: All Details

Metaverse is the latest trending buzzword in the technology space. It is a virtual network where people can take virtual interactions to the next level. With metaverse becoming a thing, Indians are also taking keenly to the trend, with many metaverse startups coming out of the country. The latest development, however, is singer Daler Mehndi announcing a special performance in the metaverse to mark the celebration of the 73rd Republic Day. With this, Mehndi becomes the first Indian artist to perform in the metaverse for his audience.

The singer posted a video on his Instagram saying that he will perform at a concert in Party Nite, one of the first metaverse spaces to come out of the country. Party Nite, marketed as “India’s own metaverse," allows people to create avatars, play games, and earn NFTs. Party Nite is a “digital parallel universe, powered by blockchain where people can hang out with friends as customisable avatars, meet new people as well as joint parties and events," the metaverse’s website says. The platform also allows uusers to claim, mint, and sell digital collectables like NFTs.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: From Louis Vuitton and Gucci to Burberry and Nike, Metaverse Will Bring You a Wide Range of Virtual Fashion Choices

Mehndi’s performance in Part Nite will begin at 12PM (noon) IST today. The famous Punjabi singer will perform some of his top tracks during the concert.

Global pop artists like Travis Scott, Justin Beiber, Marshmello, and more have earlier hosted concerts in the metaverse, allowing users to entertain their fans virtually. In India as well, the metaverse space is growing bigger as many metaverse startups are coming up in the country.

Advertisement

T-Series, one of India’s largest music label also announced its entry into the metaverse in partnership with Hungama TV earlier this month. Earlier, a couple from Tamil Nadu announced their wedding reception in the metaverse where people, along with the bride and groom will mark their attendance as digital avatars in February.

ALSO READ: EXPLAINED: What is Metaverse and Why Facebook/ Meta Thinks it’s the Future of Internet.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.