DALL-E Is Now Available Without A Waitlist, Here's What It Is Capable Of

In August, I told you how organizations like MidJourney research lab are leveraging AI to help humans create art, and now OpenAI’s DALL-E is publicly available without any waitlist to experience the tool. After having loads of fun with the AI, there’s only one thing I can say - You have to try it for yourself and witness your prompts come to life as ‘art.’ Check out what I created with DALL-E.

Upon feeding it the sentence “A News Anchor sipping a martini on Live TV," here’s what DALL-E rendered:

It is safe to say, you can expect hyper-realistic results from the AI, given that you feed it proper, detailed descriptions of what it is that you want. You can also upload your own images and ask it to generate variations.

In fact, upon seeing it generate variations of my face, my curiocity peaked and I asked it to to generate variations of a thumbnail I had clicked for a News18 Tech video.

Here are a few more results that I got after feeding random descriptions to the DALL-E AI:

Seeing this image get rendered proves that the AI is aware of Earth’s geography. Moreover, it tried to create a realistic interpretation of Ladakh, the cold Indian desert.

Upon signing up, you get 50 free credits from DALL-E, but if exhaust them, you will need to buy credits from OpenAI. However, every month, you will receive 15 free credits to let your imagination come to life. All in all, DALL-E is a fun experience and you must definitely try it for yourself when you get the chance.

