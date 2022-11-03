Deadlines, Fear Of Losing Job: Viral Photo Of Employee Sleeping In Office Sums Up Twitter Under Elon Musk

Elon Musk, after overspending to buy Twitter for $44 billion, is now looking at ways to cut corners and also find newer revenue sources. Musk is embracing the “some-revenue-better-than-no-revenue" idea. When the $20 monthly charge for Blue Tick didn’t gather positive comments he reduced the price to $8. He refuses to acknowledge that it’s not the money but the idea of paying to keep the verified status on Twitter may be a bad idea.

In this rush to earn money somehow, the direct impact, of course, is on the employees. With reports constantly talking about Musk looking to fire a major chunk of Twitter employees, people working at Twitter are now going all the way to please Musk.

An employee at Twitter shared a photo of a manager sleeping on the floor in the office claiming that Musk is forcing people to work overtime to meet aggressive deadlines. A product manager for Twitter Spaces named Evan Jones shared a photo of his boss sleeping all curled up inside a sleeping bag.

“When you need something from your boss at elon twitter," Evan Jones captioned the photo. Quoting his tweet, Esther Crawford wrote: “When your team is pushing round the clock to make deadlines sometimes you #SleepWhereYouWork."

She went on to justify the photo in a good sense by saying; “We are #OneTeam and we use the hashtag #LoveWhereYouWork to show it, which is why I retweeted with #SleepWhereYouWork — a cheeky nod to fellow Tweeps. We’ve been in the midst of a crazy public acquisition for months but we keep going & I’m so proud of our strength & resilience."

She further added, “I love my family and I’m grateful they understand that there are times where I need to go into overdrive to grind and push in order to deliver. Building new things at Twitter’s scale is very hard to do. I’m lucky to be doing this work alongside some of the best people in tech."

A report by Business Insider claimed that Twitter employees are expected to work for longer hours. The team dealing with the new verification system is reportedly expected to work 24/7.

Managers are now expected to work 12-hours shifts for all seven days in a week to help Musk figure out some kind of money-earning mechanism for Twitter. Having said that, there is no information on overtime pay. Employees do not even know whether they will get to keep their jobs after putting up with this.

