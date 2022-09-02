Deathloop On PlayStation Plus: Free Games For September 2022 Announced

For the month of September, PlayStation Plus subscribers are being treated to a stirring bunch of new games for the Essential, Extra and Deluxe subscription tiers. As usual, PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers get access to three new games while PlayStation Plus Extra members get access to 11 new games as part of the Game Catalog. Additionally, Deluxe/Premium members will get access to a few classics as well.

New Games For PlayStation Plus Essential:

Need For Speed Heat | PS4

Granblue Fantasy: Versus | PS4

Toem | PS5

Out of the three games, PS5 users can download and play all three but if you have a PS4, only Need for Speed Heat and Granblue: Versus will be accessible, starting September 6, 2022.

New Additions To The Game Catalog for Ps Plus Extra and Deluxe Available September 20

Deathloop | PS5

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2 | PS4

Spiritfarer: Farewell Edition | PS4

Chicory: A Colorful Tale | PS4

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 5 | PS4, PS5

Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX | PS4, PS5

Rabbids Invasion: The Interactive TV Show | PS4

Rayman Legends | PS4

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World: The Game – Complete Edition | PS4

Watch Dogs 2 | PS4

Assassin’s Creed Origins | PS4

PlayStation Plus Premium (not available in India)- subscribers will also get access to Syphon Filter 2 (PS1), The Sly Collection (PS3), Sly Cooper: Thieves in Time (PS3) Bentley’s Hackpack (PS3), Toy Story 3 (PSP) and Kingdom of Paradise (PSP) as part of the already existing Classics Games Catalog. Indian users subscribed to PlayStation Plus Deluxe will not get access to PS3 Games as they are streaming based.

Extra and Deluxe members will be able to enjoy the new games starting September 20, 2022. Also, you still have until September 5 to add August’s Essential Games - Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2, Yakuza: Like A Dragon, and Little Nightmares, to your library.

