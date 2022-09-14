Delhi Electricity Bill Subsidy: How To Apply For Subsidy On WhatsApp To Continue Getting Discounted Power Bills

Delhi Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the subsidy on electricity bills in Delhi will now become optional. Delhi residents will have to choose whether or not they want to avail the subsidy to get free electricity till 200 units and 50% subsidy for up to 400 units a month. A new Voluntary Subsidy Scheme is announced and residents will have to apply for the subsidy to continue getting the benefits. The last day to apply for the optional subsidy is September 30, 2022.

If your electricity subscription is with BSES then you can easily apply for the electricity Voluntary Subsidy Scheme through WhatsApp. It’s important to note that if you are staying in a rented accommodation and interested in availing the subsidy, then you will have to inform the owner to avail the subsidy. This is because the registered mobile number linked to the BSES website is required for applying for the subsidy.

How to get Delhi Electricity Bill subsidy on WhatsApp

To get Delhi electricity bill subsidy from the government, the applicant needs to have WhatsApp and access to the registered mobile number.

>>Add this contact number: 7011311111 on WhatsApp

>>Say “Hi" to 7011311111 on WhatsApp

>>Give a missed call on 7011311111

>>Scan the QR code on the subsidy form attached with your latest BSES bill

>>Click the SMS link received on your registered mobile number with BSES

>>After doing this, you will get a message confirming that the subsidy is active on your electricity bill.

Alternatively, this can be done offline as well. to avail the subsidy, residents can walk-in to their respective BRPL/BYPL division office with the subsidy form enclosed with the latest electricity bill.

