Delhi Pollution: Use These Apps And Websites To Check AQI In Your City

It is no secret that the National Capital Region (NCR), particularly as winter approaches, is one of the most polluted regions in the world. Millions of people experience a severe-grade Air Quality Index every year, and this year it is no different.

Elementary schools have closed and are conducting classes online due to the NCR region’s pervasive smog. In fact, there have been reports that the number of children visiting hospitals has increased this year as a result of the AQI reaching even ‘hazardous’ levels in some areas. Now, you may want to know the Air Quality Index of your area too, so here, we have listed out the best apps and websites that you can use to check the AQI in your area.

SAFAR-Air

Governemtn of India’s Ministry of Earth Sciences created the well-known app known as System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, or SAFAR. Although the data is only available for Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad, it is nonetheless comprehensive and presented in a clear user interface.

Currently, the SAFAR-Air app is accessible on Android and iOS operating systems as well as a website.

IQAir

The IQAir website provides user friendly experience with beautifully designed maps, toggles and real-timehyperlocal air quality updates. Not only does the website also show health recommenations, but also a temperature and AQI forecast for the days to come.

Users can also see real-time Indian city rankings with the top ten most polluted Indian cities.

DPCC Tracking

If you want a no-nonsense experience without any fancy graphics and user interface, Delhi Pollition Control Commititee or DPCC provides real-time AQI tracking, albeit just for Delhi.

Users can expand the various green icons of Delhi by clicking on them to reveal a thorough analysis of each area, along with information on PM2.5, PM10, CO, SO2, NO2, and O3.

aqicn.org

All pollutants and gases, including PM2.5, PM10, O3, SO2, NO2, and CO, are covered by the information on this website. The website gives you a map view of the city you wish to examine the AQI for and offers in-depth information for various parts of the city.

Just like other websites and apps on this list, aqicn.org displays the AQI using different colours to indicate the AQI level. Moreover, the website also provides a 7-day air quality forecast.

