Dell Alienware m15 R7 With Ryzen 7 6800H Launched In India: Price, Specifications And All Details

Dell has released the AMD edition of the Alienware m15 R7 in India featuring AMD’s Ryzen 7 6800H and a 15.6-inch Full HD display with a 165 Hz refresh rate. The laptop also brings support for USB4, allowing for faster transfer speeds.

The gaming laptop comes with Cryo-Tech cooling technology to maintain optimum performance and manage thermals. Additionally, the Alienware m15 R7 offers an 87% reduction in internal airflow blockage and up to 1.3x greater airflow, maximizing cooling while minimizing energy usage.

Alienware m15 R7 Specifications And New Features

The laptop comes in two variants - both featuring the Ryzen 6 6800-H (8-Core/16 Threads) but with either Nvidia RTX 3060 6GB GDDR6 or the RTX 3070 Ti 8GB GDDR6 graphics card. The RTX 3060 varaint offers a 512GB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive, while the more expensive 3070 Ti variant comes bearing a 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe Solid State Drive.

Both the variants offer 16GB DDR5 RAM, clocked at 4800 MHz and sport a per-key RGB AlienFX illuminated keyboard with 1.8mm key travel, customizable via the Alienware Command Center.

The laptop is compatible with NVIDIA G-SYNC and Advanced Optimus technologies to allow the display to work fast while facilitating smooth gameplay.

Alienware m15 R7 Pricing And Availability

The m15 R7 starts at Rs 1,59,990 for the RTX 3060 variant and goes all the way up to Rs 1,99,990 if you want the RTX 3070 Ti graphics card. The laptop is currently available for purchase on Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores and multi-brand offline outlets.

“The Alienware m15 R7 AMD edition is yet another example of our ongoing commitment to meeting the evolving needs of India’s gaming community. It also comes at a time when gamers are looking to upgrade and enhance their gaming set-up before a significant event like Diwali. We will continue to up the ante and bring more powerful gaming devices that reflect our core principles of bold innovation, high performance, iconic design, and premium quality." said Pujan Chadha, Director-Product Marketing, India Consumer, Dell Technologies, commenting on the festive launch.

