Dell Alienware X14 And M15 R7 Gaming Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Processor Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Dell has launched the new Alienware X14 and the M15 R7 gaming laptops in India on Monday. The company added its new Alienware machines in the country, offering them with the latest 12th-gen Intel Core processors, RGB lights, advanced cooling technology and a slew of modes for different consumers.

Dell Alienware X14 And M15 R7 Laptop India Price

Dell Alienware X14 gaming laptop India prices start from Rs 1,69,990, while you pay Rs 1,64,990 for the Alienware M15 R7 laptop in India. You can pick either of these machines from Dell’s online store and various offline shops.

Dell Alienware X14 And M15 R7 Laptop Specifications

Alienware X14 laptop features a 14-inch display that supports Full HD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate for high-end gaming performance. Dell has evolved on the design front with this Alienware lineup, where the screen blends into the hinge, which gives you a sleeker design and form factor.

Dell is offering the laptop with a 12th gen Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with up to 32GB RAM. The base model of the Alienware X14 comes with 256GB SSD storage, which maxes out at 2TB. Dell has bundled the laptop with a 130W GaN charger for the battery.

The Alienware M15 R7 is marginally cheaper than the X14 but you’ll hardly notice any compromises made. As the name suggests, this one has a 15-inch screen that pairs with both Full HD and QHD resolution.

And you can pick them up with different refresh rate support as well. Dell Alienware M15 R7 also has the Intel Core i7 processor along with an Nvidia RTX graphics unit. The RAM options are the same, but for storage, Dell has a 4TB model for buyers.

The Alienware M15 R7 battery pack supports 150W charging and also has a model with support for 240W charging speed via GaN adapter.

