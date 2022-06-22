Dell G15 Gaming Laptop With AMD Ryzen CPU Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Dell has launched its new G15 gaming laptop series in India this week and these are powered by different AMD Ryzen processors. These laptops complement the already available Intel-powered G15 laptops in the country and give you NVIDIA RTX graphics cards for better performance. The price range also differs based on the different RAM and storage variants that you buy.

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Price India

Dell has launched the G15 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 and 7 processors in India. The base variant with 8GB RAM costs Rs 83,990 while you have multiple models with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage but different GPU memory, and the prices start from Rs 89,990. You can pick the Dell G15 laptop from online and offline stores in the country.

Advertisement

Also Read: Uber Brings Back Carpooling Service, But Under A New Name

Dell G15 Gaming Laptop Specifications

Dell G15 laptop features a 15-inch LCD display that offers Full HD resolution along with 120Hz refresh rate and 250 nits of peak brightness. Having a faster refresh rate is vital for gamers who would notice the slickness during the gameplay. Dell is offering the laptop with the Windows 11 operating system, and a slew of connectivity ports.

As we mentioned, the Dell G15 AMD series comes with Ryzen 5 and 7 processors, and you get them with 8GB and 16GB RAM respectively. The storage for all these models is 512GB SSD. You also have the NVIDIA RTX 3050, 3050 Ti and the 3060 GPUs with up to 6GB of memory on offer.

Also Read: Meta and Other Tech Giants Form Metaverse Standards Body, Apple Missing

Advertisement

Dell has also added nifty features like Dolby Audio support for the speakers and the Game Shift technology promises a different gaming experience. The backlight of the keyboard is orange in colour. Then you also have the cooling vents, ultra-thin blades and copper pipes so that the laptop never faces any overheating issues.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.