Dell Latitude 9330 2-in-1 Notebook, New Precision Laptops Unveiled: All Details

Dell has announced the launch of new laptops under its Latitude and Precision portfolio. Both series mainly offer productivity-focused notebooks and the Latitude 9330, Precision 7670, and Precision 7770 to help users in the growing hybrid-work model. The Dell Latitude 9330 features a 2-in-1 form factor, meaning users can use it as a laptop and tablet. It also comes with a collaboration touchpad – offering quick access to microphone mute/unmute, video on/off, screen share, and chat in Zoom meetings. This seems to be inspired by the Asus NumberPad, which is a virtual number keypad integrated onto the trackpad. The new Dell Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 feature 12th-Gen Intel Core CPU and offer up to 128GB of DDR5 storage.

Dell Latitude 9330, Precision 7670, and Precision 7770 Price and Availability

Dell is yet to announce the official pricing of the new Latitude and Precision laptops. In a press release it says:

Latitude 9330 is available worldwide in June 2022. Pricing is to be confirmed nearer to the shipping date.

Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 are available worldwide in FYQ2. Pricing is to be confirmed nearer to the shipping date.

Dell Latitude 9330 Specifications

The Dell Latitude 9330 features a sleek body and comes with a 13.3-inch QHD+ display (2580×1600 pixels) that gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The touch display offers 500 nits of brightness, 100 percent sRGB, and Active Pen Support. It draws power from up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM. Its graphic option includes integrated Intel Iris X GPU, and users can get 256 GB of PCIe NVMe Gen4 x4 SSD storage. There’s a 3-cell 50Whr battery, and the package includes a 65W USB-C charger.

Dell says the Dell Latitude 9330 ships with 100 percent recycled and renewable packaging. There’s also a Full-HD camera for video calling. Its connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, 4G LTE, 5G, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen2 port, two Thunderbolt USB Type-C ports.

Dell Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 Specifications

Both Dell Precision 7670 and Precision 7770 look quite similar to each other and have considerable bezels across the screen.

The Dell Precision 7670 gets plenty of display options. Users can either go for the option with a 16-inch FHD+ (1920×1200) display with a 60Hz refresh rate, anti-glare tech, and 250 nits of brightness. There’s also an option with better brightness of 500 nits and DCIP3. The top model gets a UHD+ (2,400x 3,840 pixels) OLED display option with 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 400 nits of peak brightness.

Users can get the variant that is powered by up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU and can pair it with 16GB Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GDDR6 GPU and 128GB of DDR5 RAM. However, this version will get a thicker ‘performance chassis to make space for the chunky hardware. If customers choose between Nvidia RTX A1000 or Nvidia RTX A2000, the laptop will feature a “thin" chassis. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6e, and Bluetooth 5.2. It gets a 6-cell 83WHr or 93WHr battery, depending on the version. The Dell Precision 7670 gets Full-HD webcam and 8W speakers.

The Dell Precision 7770 offers more or less the same specifications, but it comes with a bigger 17.3-inch screen. Otherwise, users can get up to 12th-Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080Ti GPU, and 4TB PCIe NVMe Gen4 x4 Class 40 SSD storage. Its battery and connectivity options are the same as its sibling.

