Dell Launches ApnaWalaFestival Campaign: Extended Warranty, New OTT Films And More

Dell India, owing to the upcoming festive season in India, has earmarked the festivities by launching its #ApnaWalaFestival campaign. As part of the effort, Dell India is offering complimentary additional warranty up to two years across their product lines when you buy Dell products on Dell.com, Dell Exclusive Stores, multi-brand outlets, and other large format retail stores.

Additionally, the brand has launched three digital films based on how its laptops, the Inspiron 16 2-in-1 and XPS 13 Plus help the film’s characters celebrate the festivals thoroughly.

The first film, ‘A Debbie Wala Festival,’ is about a young girl named Debbie who wants to wear her favourite football shirt over a saree on Ashtami, but her mother is opposed to the idea. With the help of the Inspiron 16 2-in-1, Debbie’s sister creates a one-of-a-kind “jersey-saree" for her sister that will please their mother and let her express herself.

The second film, ‘A Raunak Wala Festival’ shows a young boy who is saddened that he cannot go home for the Diwali festival. However, as he stays connected to his family via his Dell laptop, he receives love and consolation from other train passengers.

In the third film, ‘A Diya Wala Festival,’ a man makes emoji-shaped candies to welcome his future partner’s daughter into the family using his XPS laptop.

The films in the campaign designed by creative agency VMLY&R are available in Hinglish, Tamil, Telugu, and Bengali languages and across OTT platforms such as Hotstar, SonyLiv, Voot and Zee5. Moreover, customers are welcome to use the hashtag #ApnaWalaFestival to share their celebration-related experiences with Dell Technologies. The best stories will be rewarded as part of the UGC campaign, which will appear on Dell’s social media channels.

Mayuri Saikia, Director of Marketing (Consumer), Dell Technologies, India, said, “Festival celebrations in India bring a lot of cheer, and excitement, and present an opportunity for everyone to come together and share moments of joy. Our latest festive campaign advances Dell’s position as the ideal partner for everyone celebrating this festive season in their own special ways. It also reflects Dell’s commitment to providing PCs that allow people to express their creativity, emotions, and passion."

