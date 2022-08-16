Dell XPS 13 is an ultralight offering that targets on-the-go users who want a balance between portability and performance. It is available in 3 configurations.

Dell Technologies has launched its thinnest and lightest 13-inch XPS laptop named the XPS 13 9315 in the Indian market at a starting price of Rs 99,990. The laptop is targeted at today’s on-the-go users who need a compact form-factor while still being powerful.

Dell XPS-13 India Price and Specifications

The Dell XPS-13 9315 is available at a starting price of Rs 99,990 for the base model with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD and Intel’s new 12th Generation EVO i5 1230U processor. The mid-spec model retails at Rs 110,990 and also comes bearing Intel’s 12th Generation EVO i5 1230U albeit with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD. Do note that only the top-of-the-line model comes with the Intel’s 12th Generation EVO i7 1250U processor. It costs Rs 129,990 and also comes with 16GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Furthermore, a smaller motherboard has allowed Dell to incorporate a larger 51Whr battery that supports fast charging. Dell also claims that this new battery can be charged up to 80% in less than an hour.

Dell XPS 13 Design

The new Dell XPS 13 is ultra lightweight at just 1.17kg/ 2.59lbs and also is quite thin measuring just 0.55"/13.99mm. Dell is calling the new XPS 13 its lightest and thinnest 13-inch XPS laptop yet. Moreover, the laptop’s chassis is made of low-carbon machined aluminum that is produced using hydro-powered renewable energy sources, helping in reducing carbon emissions by up to 70% compared to traditional coal-powered facilities.

All the XPS 13 9315 models sold in India come with a 4-sided FHD+ InfinityEdge display that offers improved brightness and colour. The laptop also features larger speakers that facilitate deeper bass and louder sound.

Dell XPS-13 India Availability

The new Dell XPS 13 9315 models are available for purchase on Dell.com from 16th August 2022 and at Dell Exclusive Stores starting from 25th August 2022 in India.

