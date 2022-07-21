Dell has unleashed its latest XPS series laptop in the Indian market, claiming to be its most powerful XPS laptop yet. The Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 is powered by a 12th Intel Core processor, and as the name suggests, it carries a 13-inch display with support for 4K resolution. You have multiple RAM and storage variants, and other sets of features to make the computing experience better.

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Laptop Price in India

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 comes in two variants, and the starting price of the series is Rs 1,59,990 for the Core i5 with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model. The Intel Core i7 model also comes with 16GB RAM but the storage goes up to 1TB hence the price is Rs 1,79,990. The laptop will be available from July 23 in India.

Advertisement

Also Read: Google Pixel 6a Launched in India With Tensor Chipset, Dual Cameras: Price, Specs And More

Dell XPS 13 Plus 9320 Specifications

Dell is using recycled aluminium and glass to build the chassis of this laptop. The XPS 13 Plus 9320 features a 13-inch UHD+ display and a screen-to-body ratio of 91.9 per cent. The bezels on the display are narrow which gives it a premium touch and you have 500 nits of peak brightness on offer.

Watch video:Nothing Phone (1) Detailed Review: What’s Cool And What’s Not

Advertisement

Using premium materials does not take a hit on the dimensions of the laptop and it weighs 1.24 kg, which is pretty light and falls in line with the pattern of the other XPS laptops.

Dell has included a glass touchpad, because why not, and the response time is claimed to give you quick switching between the app and more. As for the hardware, Dell XPS 13 9320 Plus gets an Intel Core i5 or i7 processor with up to 16GB RAM and up to 1TB SSD storage.

Advertisement

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy FE Lineup Not Finished, But It Won’t Come This Year: Here’s Why

For connectivity, Dell offers dual Thunderbolt 4 ports, multiple USB ports and a USB C to headphone connector jack since the laptop misses out on the headphone port. It has a dual sensor HD webcam and quad speakers powered by MaxxAudio Pro and Waves Nx 3D Audio. Dell claims the battery can charge up to 80 per cent in an hour which is pretty good.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.