DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience Review: Barista-Quality Coffee With A Royal Enfield Price Tag

Coffee is a highly subjective beverage for everyone, as not everyone follows the same brewing process, and many prefer the convenience of instant coffee. For many, including myself, brewing coffee is a ritual that begins with searching for the finest beans and concludes with choosing the brewing method.

In my experience, everyone prepares coffee differently, which makes it truly fun and exciting, but this is also where the convenience of coffee machines comes in. Let’s be honest, with today’s fast-paced routines, not many people have the time to brew their coffee, especially those who can afford the DeLonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience.

DeLonghi is an Italian brand marketed by Orient Electric in India. After a week of testing, I found that their PrimaDonna Elite Experience is a coffee machine that can make a variety of delicious coffee recipes at the touch of a button, albeit at a cost.

Yes, DeLonghi’s PrimaDonna Elite Experience is a highly expensive coffee machine, retailing at Rs 2,49,000, but it promises to bring the barista experience to the comfort of your home. Here is a look at what’s good and not so good about the machine.

The variety of coffee types and the flavors you can expect from DeLonghi’s offerings are simply amazing. Whether you want to make a cappuccino, a doppio, or a macchiato, the machine has you covered. There is a wide variety of coffee types on offer apart from these, and the fun part is—you can alter every recipe as per your requirement—right from the amount of foam to the how strong your brew turns out.

Navigating the menu is also made easy with a large 10.9-cm touchscreen, which displays a preview of your coffee—how it’s going to look like, and more importantly, lets you control the portion size and provides visual cues for any obstacles. For example, if the water runs out in the machine, the screen will prompt you to refill the water tray. Personally, during my time with it, I liked the visual cues indicating the brewing time and the simple, aesthetically pleasing design of the menu.

You can also use the DeLonghi Link app, which is available on both Apple App Store and the Google Play Store—to control the machine using the app on your phone.

For most recipes, you only need three main ingredients—milk, water, and coffee (ground or beans)—which can be added directly into the machine. The coffee beans go into the top compartment, where the built-in grinder freshly grinds the coffee for brewing. The water goes into a removable tray that slots in on the right, and the milk can be filled in a separate attachment that slots in front of the machine. To be fair, the process is seamless and easy to understand, and once you get the hang of it, using the machine becomes a breeze.

I was also impressed with how the machine automatically cleaned itself with hot water every time I turned it on and off, making maintenance a breeze.

With that said, the coffee tasted really good. If you serve the coffee inside a BlueTokai cup, most people wouldn’t be able to tell the difference. Everything from how hot you want your beverage to turn out to the very grind of the coffee, the PrimaDonna Elite offers a personalized experience.

The machine has some flaws, though. Firstly, if you have guests over, the coffee pucks can fill up the waste tray quickly. If you’re making multiple servings, the milk/creamer attachment may run out, requiring frequent refills. However, this won’t be an issue if you’re not making multiple cups at once. Secondly, the bottom waste water tray has a tendency to spill when being removed, but this shouldn’t be a problem if you can hold it steady while carrying it to the sink.

Is the Delonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience worth the Rs 2,49,000 investment?

If you’re looking for a top-of-the-line coffee machine and have a budget of Rs 2,49,000, the Delonghi PrimaDonna Elite Experience is definitely worth considering. Its sleek industrial design, with its gleaming chrome accents and expert craftsmanship, will add a touch of sophistication to your kitchen.

However, if you’re simply in search of a good cup of espresso, a traditional mocha pot or a simple South Indian filter coffee setup may suffice. After all, for Rs 2,49,000, you could purchase an iPhone 14 Pro, a MacBook, a basic coffee machine, a year’s worth of beans, and still have some money left over.

