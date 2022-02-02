Despite COVID, Indians Bought More Smartphones In 2021: Report

Phone makers made merry in 2021 as a new report suggests smartphone shipments in the Indian market registered big growth in the last 12 months. According to a new report from Counterpoint Research this week, Indian smartphone brands shipped 169 million units in 2021, making the highest-ever growth recorded in a year.

But the growth is not just limited to shipments of devices. The industry itself has seen an increase in the revenue generated by brands operating in the market. In addition to this, shipment of 5G smartphones also saw a big uptick during the period, as mentioned in the report.

Amongst all this, demand for feature phones seems to have come down, as its shipments have recorded flat growth in the market in 2021. The Counterpoint Research report also pointed out that the revenue generated by the Indian smartphone market touched $38 billion in 2021.

When it comes to 5G smartphones, the report indicates shipment growth of a staggering 555 percent year-on-year, thanks to most brands launching their 5G phones across segments. And we expect more brands venturing into the 5G arena in 2022 with the focus gradually shifting towards the next-gen connectivity.

>XIAOMI LEADS THE MARKET YET AGAIN BUT APPLE’S STOCK RISES

It hardly comes as a surprise that Xiaomi is once again judged as the market leader with its smartphones in India. Interestingly, the brand saw a growth of 258 percent in the premium category where you phones priced above Rs 30,000. Samsung still occupies the second position but with single digit growth to report.

Besides these two, Realme is the brand which really made its mark in 2021, according to Counterpoint Research. The report says Realme saw growth of 20 percent during the period, which is the fastest among all the brands in the market. Even Apple managed to get itself among the top honours, with increasing demand for its iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and the latest iPhone 13 models during the festive period in 2021.

The report says Vivo became the leading 5G smartphone brand in the country, as well as performing well in the offline space. While OnePlus led the affordable premium segment in the market.

