Home » News » Tech » Dhyana, Wellness Startup Backed By P Gopichand And Abhinav Bindra Unveils New Health-Tracking Ring

Dhyana, Wellness Startup Backed By P Gopichand And Abhinav Bindra Unveils New Health-Tracking Ring

By: Tech Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: July 06, 2022, 14:59 IST

Dhyana smart ring is currently available for pre-orders for a non-refundable Rs 400 token amount. (Image: Dhyana)
Dhyana smart ring is currently available for pre-orders for a non-refundable Rs 400 token amount. (Image: Dhyana)

Dhyana, the startup backed by Abhinav Bindra and P Gopichand was founded in 2020. This will be the second smart ring from the startup.

Advertisement

A wellness wearable startup backed by badminton legend and national team coach Pullela Gopichand and Olympic gold-medalist Abhinav Bindra named Dhyana has launched its second smart ring that keeps a track of a user’s fitness and health vitals.

The health tracking ring, called the Dhyana smart ring, only has about 5,000 units available for pre-orders for a price of Rs 11,842. Interested buyers can pre-order the smart ring by paying a non-refundable Rs 400 token amount, and the ring will be shipped in 2023. According to a release from the company, the Dhyana health tracking ring will monitor a user’s stress levels and will send a notification via an App available on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

The ring will come with a unibody aluminium design and offer features like heart rate monitoring, activity and sleep tracking, and meditation features. This is the second iteration of the ring from the startup, which was founded in 2020.

Advertisement

In the press release, the company has said that P Gopichand has used the Dhyana smart ring extensively at his badminton academy in Hyderabad. Further, ace shooter Abhinav Bindra was quoted as saying, “I wish I had the Dhyana ring when I was training to become a shooter." Dhyana was also the meditation partner of the Indian contingent at the Tokyo Olympics held last year.

RELATED NEWS

WATCH VIDEO: Vivo X80 Pro Review: Should You Spend Rs 79,999 On This Smartphone?

“The first version of Dhyana was focused on measuring mindfulness during meditation. Our new and updated version is a complete game changer, it’s designed to be worn the whole day, helping users track their inner balance continuously," the company’s Managing Director, Bhairav Shankar said in the release.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on

About the Author

Tech DeskTech Desk: Get the latest and trending stories from the world of technology at N...Read More

first published: July 06, 2022, 13:31 IST
last updated: July 06, 2022, 14:59 IST