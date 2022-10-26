Did WhatsApp Get Hacked? Government Wants To Know Why Was WhatsApp Down For 2 Hours

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp faced its longest ever outage in India and many other countries on October 25, 2022. WhatsApp was completely down for around two hours. The outage started around 12PM with few users getting affected initially and very soon it was a complete black out of WhatsApp services.

Now, the government has stepped in and the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has asked Meta to submit a report to know as to why WhatsApp faced a 2-hour downtime.

What’s interesting is that the IT ministry is looking into the cybersecurity aspect and wants to know whether a cyberattack was responsible for the downtime. Meta will have to submit the report explaining the outage to the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN)- India’s watchdog cybersecurity watchdog under the IT ministry.

Advertisement

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola’s Concept Rollable Phone Will Blow Your Mind!

Meta had officially acknowledged the outage and a Meta spokesperson said, “We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible."

Earlier this month, Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram and Messenger went down for millions of users, including in India, as they were unable to send or receive messages on social media platforms.

Read all the Latest Tech News here