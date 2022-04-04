Did You Know You Can Stream Netflix On Your Gaming Consoles Too? Here’s How To Do It

The over-the-top (OTT) paradigm allows the viewers to watch whatever they want, wherever they want, and whenever they want. And one of the most dominating platforms in this paradigm is Netflix.

Netflix offers variety in almost all the aspects associated with it. The options to stream Netflix are as vivid as the content that the platform offers. Generally, people stream video content on Netflix through myriad options ranging from the web browser to built-in applications on devices such as laptops, televisions, and mobile phones.

This range also includes an option that not many people are versed with or even know that it exists. The video-streaming service that has more than 220 million users hooked to screens can also be accessed through gaming consoles.

The reason why Netflix has tapped in on gaming consoles is that gamers make up a substantial chunk of the contemporary entertainment-seekers. And the evidence of the same lies in the fact that Netflix has produced multiple video content inspired by games such as The Witcher, Minecraft, and Castlevania.

So, let’s dive into how you can stream Netflix on your gaming consoles.

PlayStation 5

Sign in to the PlayStation Network account. Go to Media and search for the Netflix app in the ‘Video and Music Apps’ category. Download the OTT application and launch the app from the Media section. Now, you can log in to your Netflix account and enjoy watching your favourite shows, movies, or documentaries.

Xbox Series X/S

Sign in to Xbox Live In the store, search for Netflix in the Apps section. Download the app, Login, and voila! You can now stream videos on your Xbox.

The gaming consoles not just support Netflix but myriad other streaming services such as Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and YouTube TV, to name a few. So, do not wait and get your gaming consoles loaded up with these apps.

