Disney+ Hotstar Has a Rs 49 Monthly Plan, but You May Not Be Eligible: Here's Why

Disney Plus Hotstar is seemingly offering a new monthly mobile plan for just Rs 49. According to a user on Reddit and spotted by Only Tech, the special membership is available to select Android users and includes benefits such as HD video resolution (720p) and stereo audio quality and one device support (smartphone or tablet). Currently, customers can get a monthly plan worth Rs 299 that includes streaming at 4K resolution with Dolby 5.1 audio support. It also allows playback on four devices simultaneously. The same plan costs Rs 1,499 for the entire year. On the other hand, there’s an Rs 899 yearly Super plan that offers full-HD (1080p) streaming and 2-device support.

As per the screenshot on Reddit, the new Disney Plus Hotstar plan is basically a discounted version of the Mobile-only plan that costs Rs 99 per month. It includes benefits such as ad-free movies and shows, HD streaming, and stereo audio quality. The annual mobile plan with the same benefits costs Rs 499.

It appears that Disney Plus Hotstar is planning to get more users on board ahead of the holiday season that also marks the release of new shows and movies. The move comes just days after Netflix slashed the prices of its plans in India to rival competitions. The streaming giant had announced its Rs 199 monthly mobile plan now costs Rs 149. The Netflix Rs 499 Basic plan’s price has been dropped to Rs 199, while the Rs 649 per monthly plan (Standard) now costs Rs 499. The Rs 799 plan’s (Premium) cost has been dropped to Rs 649. Notably, Amazon has increased the prices of its membership to improve the overall service. The Amazon Prime annual membership at Rs 999 bundled the most amount of benefits - giving it an edge over rivals. The annual plan now costs Rs 1,499.

