Diwali 2021: Here's How To Illuminate Your Google Search With Diyas With New Feature

The biggest festival of the year is here. Diwali, the festival of lights is celebrated to mark the victory of good over the evil. To mark the festival, Google has added a quirky Search feature today. If you search just “Diwali" on Google, a Google Doodle appears, and on that Google, an animated lamp (diya) appears, clicking which will open a circle of lamps, which you can light up by hovering your mouse over each. This was teased by Google CEO Sundar Pichai in a tweet.

As soon as we click the animated lamp on the Google Doodle, the whole Search page darkens, with the lamps providing the light. Users can hover their mouse over areas of the screen to illuminate it. “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating the festival of lights! (Look for the Diya lamp when you search for “Diwali" on Google)," Pichai said.

According to Ramayana, Lord Rama, his wife Sita and brother Laxmana finally returned to Ayodhya after spending 14 years in exile and defeating the demon king Raavana. Diwali marks his return to his home. On this day, people come together to celebrate light, life and goodness. It is a festival that symbolizes love, togetherness, happiness, joy, and the victory of good over evil.

