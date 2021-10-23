Diwali Gifting: Best Speaker Systems, Soundbars & Portable Speakers To Buy From Amazon Sale

The Diwali season is upon us. With the festive season being in full swing, there is a lot of gifting to take care. Good thing is, there are many sales going on around, which buyers can make use of to save some money. Let us take a look at some audio products like soundbars, home theatres, and portable speakers that you can get during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale’s “Extra Happiness Days" for Diwali.

Amazon is offering a 10 percent discount on Axis Bank, Citi Bank, and InusInd Bank credit and debit cards, and on the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. This offer ends on October 25. Apart from this, buyers can also avail no-cost EMI on product with select credit cards, and can even avail exchange on specific products by trading their old speaker or other audio product.

1. >Boat Aavante Bar soundbar - The Boat Aavante Bar soundbar is available at a price of Rs 3,499 as against is Rs 9,990 sticker price on Amazon. The 2.1 channel soundbar comes with a 60 wat RMS output and comes with Bluetooth 4.2, AUX, and USB connectivity.

2. >Blaupunkt SBA01: The Blaupunkt SBA01 soundbar is available at a price of Rs 3,999 as against its Rs 9,990 sticker price. The soundbar comes with dual subwoofers that give a 100W output. The Blaupunkt SBA01 also comes with HDMI Arc connectivity.

3. >Zook Rocker Studio: Priced at Rs 4,999 as against its Rs 12,999 sticker price, the Zook Rocker Studio soundbar comes with a 160 watt output and has 4 EQ modes with multiple connectivity options including Bluetooth, Aux, USB and more. The soundbar also comes with DSP technology.

4. >Zook Thunder Plus - The Zook Thunder Plus party speaker comes with a 4000mAh battery and a 40W output. The speaker is priced at Rs 3,299 currently as against its Rs 5,999 pricetag. The speaker also comes with a wireless mic for karaoke and comes with 2 6.5-inch drivers for heavy bass.

5. >Philips Audio SPA8140 - The Philips SPA8140 4.1 channel speaker system is priced at Rs 3,899 on Amazon as against its Rs 5,290 sticker price. The speaker comes with a 50W output and comes with features like Bluetooth connecticity, USB input, along with a durable design. There is also an 18W subwoofer included in the system.

