Do These 5 Things To Keep Kids Safe During Online Classes On Zoom

Pandemic has caused all sorts of interruptions. Most people were confined to work from home, and now people seem comfortable doing that. But all this wouldn’t have been possible without a platform like Zoom that catapulted the video conferencing space to a new level. And it’s not just the offices that had to go virtual, millions of kids were moving to the platform for online classes. Zoom says it has introduced a slew of features to keep your kids safe during these classes. Here are five things you need to know about them.

>1. Notify about online classes to the owner

Online classes mean privacy can be a concern, especially if the right settings are not enabled by the school or the administrator. This feature ensures that whenever an online classroom is hosted, the Zoom account owner gets email alerts. The tool has been available since September 2020, and Zoom claims to have sent out 100,000+ emails till date.

>2 Restrict users based on select region or country

Zoom account holders can control who is allowed or restricted in a classroom based on region or countries. This way, the virtual classroom is only joined by students who need to take the class. Zoom introduced this tool after noticing that people disturbing classes were not from the same area.

>3. Enable waiting room before classes begin

There are instances where the students are already signed in for their online classes but the host/teacher is yet to start the session. For those kids, Zoom has the waiting room, which is a virtual staging area. Students can engage in two-way chat with the host over here. The class host can message the entire room or any particular student, who can reply back. This way, teachers can make sure the right students have signed up for the class.

>4. Ability to report abuse

Online abuse is part of the current era, with digitisation taking new forms. Virtual classrooms are no exception in this regard, and Zoom gives students to report such instances. The teacher or host of the classroom can report abuse by tapping “Participants" in the meeting controls, selecting the name of the participant they would like to report, then selecting “Remove and Report."

The person is removed, but the host has to fill a form explaining the reason behind the action. Even the students in the virtual classroom can report other people through the meeting information icon which is on the top-left corner of the window. Just in case the host does not want to interrupt the session to make the complaint, they can report after the webinar ends.

>5. Pause the meeting to remove disruptors

And the last major tool available to both the host and students in the Zoom classroom is the ability to pause the session so that you can remove and report any person causing disruption. All they have to do is click the Security icon and select “Suspend Participant Activities." After which Zoom will temporarily stop the video, audio, in-meeting chat, annotation, screen sharing, recording, and end Breakout Rooms.

