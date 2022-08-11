Do You Use Telegram? Here's How To Schedule Messages On The WhatsApp Competitor

Do you use instant messaging app Telegram? The Russian-made messaging app is one of the most popular after Meta-owned instant messaging app WhatsApp with millions of users across the world. Telegram is also preferred by many of those who avoid using WhatsApp due to the latter’s complicated terms of use and data policy.

Like WhatsApp, Telegram also provides users with many features that make texting all the more convenient and easy. While both Telegram and WhatsApp share many features with each other, but there is one feature that Telegram users enjoy that is not available on WhatsApp, and it is the ability to schedule your messages. Here’s how to do it:

Open your Telegram app and go to chat where you want to schedule your message.

After opening the chat, type in your message and long-press the ‘Send message’ button.

A pop-up will appear, showing two options - one allows you to silently send the message without the notifying the receiver’s phone and the second is Schedule Messages. Click the second option.

Once you select “Schedule Messages," the app will ask you to set the date and time you want the other person to receive the message.

After selecting the date and time, click on the blue button below the date and time setter to schedule the message.

You can press and hold the send message button in any chat to schedule a message on Telegram. Users will see a calendar and timer option in the chats where you have the messages scheduled - tap this to view or modify your scheduled messages.

Telegram also has a feature that allows users to delete any messages that are sent or received by both parties in a one-on-one conversation. Telegram also offers several other features that are not there on other instant messaging apps. Like an in-built translator that allows users to translate the messages into any language within the app. Other new features include message reactions (a feature recently added to WhatsApp as well), a QR code generator that allows users to discover other users, and more.

