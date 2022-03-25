Doctor's Appointment Will Soon Be A Google Search Away: Google Announces New Health Features

Google is our most trusted companion in terms of any kind of information we need. Now, the company has made several announcement regarding its health initiatives that include a new feature that will allow users to book an appointment with their doctors straight from Google Search. The company will leverate its search data to make locating and booking an appointment with their doctors possible. Google’s Health and Social impact team is working on the tool which will work for both users’ existing doctors and new sign-ups.

Google has said that the rollout is currently limited and it will work with pharmaceutical and healthcare companies to build its network of supported clients. Google focused on same-day visits in its announcement, which will be easier for those who have relocated to a new area or if you are feeling sick and want to see the doctor the same day.

Google also announced the next steps for Fitbit, the wearable company that Google acquired in 2019. This includes a pending clearence from the US Food and Drug Administration for the Photoplethysmography or PPG that detects heart rate directly through the wrist. It is now known as to when the PPG algorithm will get FDA clearance.

Google also announced new research into global AI initiatives. It has partnered with Northwestern Medicine to research Google’s ultrasound technology, which may simplify prenatal ultrasound.

Google last year closed its $2.1 billion acquisition of wearable maker Fitbit. The company had announced that it is acquiring Fitbit for $2.1 billion in 2019. Google’s plan to buy Fitbit raised concerns when it was announced in late 2019 because of its already rich trove of data about people, what they buy, where they travel, and more.

