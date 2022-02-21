Donald Trump’s ‘Truth Social’ Social Media App Now Available On iPhone: Features And More

The much awaited social media app from Donald Trump’s new media company is finally here. And as expected, the app is only available for iPhone users right now. As per a report from Reuters, the iOS became available on the Apple App Store before midnight of February 21. The Truth Social website also seems to be work in progress, especially since the website has not been secured with HTTPS URL at the time of writing this story.

The Truth Social app available on Apple App Store is only compatible with iPhone, so don’t try searching for the app on iPad. As per the details of the app available on the Apple App Store, Truth Social offers users the ability to create custom profiles.

Advertisement

Also Read: Poco M4 Pro 5G India First Sale On February 22: Get This Smartphone At A Special Price

They can search for other people using the discover feature. And finally, you can post and share videos with other users on the platform.

The interface of Truth Social is eerily similar to Twitter, and it is hardly surprising, considering how accustomed people have become with the user interface of the micro-blogging platform. But unlike Tweets, Replies and Likes, Truth Social offers Truth, Truths & Replies and Media.

The app has been developed by T Media Tech LLC which is the name of Donald Trump’s media company. The app listing says you need an iPhone running on iOS 13 version or later to use the Truth Social app. The app comes at 12.4 MB and is free of cost for users. Android users should be getting the app in the coming weeks.

Also Read: Google Wear OS 3 Coming Soon For Other Smartwatches: Release Date And Expected Features

Advertisement

Donald Trump’s Social Media App: What About Privacy Concerns?

Like every smartphone app, Truth Social is culpable of accessing user data on the device. And Apple is giving us a clear idea about what this app is collecting from the user. It says Truth Social may collect contact information of the user, the content residing on the device as their browsing history. The data not linked to a user collected by this app includes contact details, identifiers, usage data and diagnostics.

Truth Social is basically the social media platform catering to the conservative politicians, who have repeatedly talked about Twitter blocking their opinions or accounts.

Advertisement

Watch Video: Vivo V23 5G Review: For The Selfie Lovers

In fact, Donald Trump is one the main personality who’s Twitter account was blocked by the platform.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.