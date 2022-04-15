Done With Twitter? Deactivate Your Twitter Account With These Steps

Twitter, the micro-blogging site that Tesla CEO Elon Musk is trying to acquire allows users to share a variety of content. From intriguing videos, pictures and memes, creativity thrives on the microblogging site. In addition, it is also the go-to space for making significant announcements and is often used by authorities to disseminate information.

Sadly, of late Twitter has also become a hotbed of misinformation and hate speech. People often use the site to vent their frustration from pointless debates to hate-mongering. If you feel that staying there is no longer productive, then you can choose to leave the platform or take a break from it. Twitter allows the users to deactivate their accounts at any time and we will show you how it’s done.

To deactivate your Twitter account through a browser, just follow the steps below.

Advertisement

Step 1: Open the Twitter website on the browser and log in to your account.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the three-dotted ‘More’ button located on the bottom left of the screen.

Step 3: Next, select the ‘Settings and privacy’ option.

Step 4: Click on ‘Your account’.

Step 5: Scroll down to the bottom of the page and select ‘Deactivate your account’.

Step 6: You will be required to confirm the deactivation of your account by clicking on ‘Deactivate’.

Step 7: Twitter will ask you once more to confirm the deactivation after which the account will be permanently deactivated.

To deactivate your account through the Twitter application, follow the steps below.

Step 1: Open the Twitter application and make sure that you are logged in to your account.

Step 2: Then tap on your profile and choose ‘Settings and privacy’.

Step 3: Click on ‘Account’.

Advertisement

Step 4: Select ‘Deactivate your account.’

Step 5: Confirm deactivation.

WATCH VIDEO: Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Ideal But Not Perfect Android Smartphone?

It must be noted that deactivating your Twitter account through this process wouldn’t permanently delete it. Twitter allows users to reactivate their accounts within 30 days of deactivation. However, after it, the account will be deleted permanently.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.