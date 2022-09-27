Don't Like Carrying Official IDs? Here's How To Download Them On WhatsApp

DigiLocker, the government’s official app for carrying your IDs like driver’s license, Aadhaar card, PAN card, and other documents is a life-saver for those who often forget to carry their belongings. DigiLocker is an app on your phone that carries the electronic versions of all your authentic IDs and certificates. Now, while DigiLocker itself is a popular app, users can also get DigiLocker services on their WhatsApp. Here’s how:

So on WhatsApp, DigiLocker works via the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot on the Meta-owned instant messaging app. With the MyGov helpdesk chatbot, users can easily download any document from their DigiLocker to their WhatsApp. The MyGov WhatsApp chatbot works via a single phone number, which you can save in your phone to avail a lot of official services on your WhatsApp.

Step 1 - Save the +91 9013151515 phone number as the MyGov Helpdesk number in your phone.

Step 2 - Open WhatsApp and open the MyGov Helpdesk chat.

Step 3 - In the chat, type "Hi" or "Namaste."

Step 4 - Now, the chatbot will give you two options - to access DigiLocker services or access Co-WIN on WhatsApp.

Step 5 - Click DigiLocker, then click "Yes" if you have a DigiLocker account.

Step 6 - Now, the chatbot will ask you for your 12-digit Aadhaar number to link your DigiLocker Account.

Step 7 - Now, you will receive an OTP on your registered phone number for authentication. Enter this OTP in the chat.

Step 8 - The chatbot will now show all the documents that you have saved on DigiLocker. These will be numbered.

Step 9 - Now, whichever document or ID you want, just message the serial number in front of it, and the chatbot will send you a PDF file for your ID.

With the MyGov Helpdesk chatbot on WhatsApp, you can only download on document at a time. You can only download documents that are issued from DigiLocker. DigiLocker was launched back in 2015 as the official app from the government to produce electronic versions of your official IDs. DigiLocker works with your Aadhaar number, so in order to register for the app, you need to sign up using the Aadhaar number.

