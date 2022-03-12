Don't Want People To Find You on Instagram? Here's How To Untag Yourself From A Post

One of the most liked and widely used features of social media is the tag option. It is undoubtedly the easiest way to make sure that your friend sees a post you have made, in case you think the post may not show up on their feed. Tagging also allows the followers of the tagged person to see your post, giving you greater exposure. Like other platforms, Meta-owned Instagram also has the tag feature. You can tag people in your photos and videos, making it a great way to draw attention to your post. However, random tagging is something that many users do not appreciate. In a lot of cases, users get tagged in irrelevant posts or something they are not interested in.

To counter this, Instagram gives its users an option to untag themselves from a post. The process is quick and easy and just requires the following steps.

Tap the video or picture you are tagged in

Tap on your username

Next, tap on Remove me from post

To confirm, tap Remove and you are done

Apart from this, you can also customise the audience that can tag or mention you, which means unwanted people will not be able to tag or mention you in their posts. It can be done from the privacy settings, which has three options to choose from, namely: Everyone, People you follow, or No one. Here is how you can do it:

Log into your Instagram profile and tap your profile picture icon present at the bottom right corner

Once your profile is open, tap the three vertical lines icon on the top right and then tap Settings

Next tap Privacy.

Here, select Posts and then tap Allow tags from

The three options mentioned above will show with a circle next to them. Tap on the circle adjacent to the group of people you want to select.

Repeat the process for Mentions settings.

