DRDO Tests Made-In-India Autonomous Plane To Add More Fire Power

NEW DELHI The first flight of the Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator was carried out successfully by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) from the Aeronautical Test Range, Chitradurga, Karnataka. Operating in a fully autonomous mode, the aircraft exhibited a perfect flight, including take-off, way point navigation and a smooth touchdown.

“This flight marks a major milestone in terms of proving critical technologies towards the development of future unmanned aircraft and is a significant step towards self-reliance in such strategic defence technologies," said the Ministry of Defence in a statement.

WATCH VIDEO: Maiden Flight of Autonomous Flying Wing Technology Demonstrator

Advertisement

The Unmanned Aerial Vehicle is designed and developed by Aeronautical Development Establishment (ADE), Bengaluru, a premier research laboratory of DRDO. It is powered by a small turbofan engine. The airframe, undercarriage and entire flight control and avionics systems used for the aircraft were developed indigenously.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh congratulated DRDO and said it is a major achievement towards autonomous aircraft and will pave the way for ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in terms of critical military systems.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.