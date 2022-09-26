Durga Puja On Metaverse For The First Time: With ‘MetaPujo’ You Can Do Kolkata Pandal-Hopping Online

Maa Durga will witness her first-ever ‘MetaPujo’ as iconic Durga Puja pandals in Kolkata like Ahiritola Sarbojanin, Deshapriya Park, Ballygunge Cultural and Tala Prattay pandals will be accessible through 3D twins on the metaverse. While you will, obviously, miss the real vibe of physically attending Durga Puja in Kolkata, you can get a glimpse of the actual thrill of pandal-hopping sitting anywhere in the world.

WATCH VIDEO | Everybody Told Us Making In India Is Crazy, Now MNCs Want Us To Make Their Products: MIVI Founders

Advertisement

The MetaPujo initiative is done by Metaform and XP&DLAND. They have planned centres around 3D recreations of the pandals, where users in ‘Spatial’, a metaverse platform, can enter a shared social space where people from across the world can come together and walk around, interact, and even take photographs. Users can make a meta-realistic avatar of themselves as well. The platform is accessible to all through simple smart phones, tablets, and wearables.

Image: Co-founders Sukrit Singh and Suveer Bajaj, walking the Media through the Web3.0 experience

Advertisement

“This initiative gives Maa Durga an enhanced address on Web 3.0 where the devout from across the world will be able to enter a three-dimensional recreation of the pandals and take part in darshans from the most popular pandals of Kolkata. While doing so, attendees would be able to claim four NFTs of her idols that have been designed especially for the occasion, each correlating to one of the pandals," said Sukrit Singh, Co-Founder, Metaform and XP&DLand.

WATCH VIDEO: Apple Starts Making iPhone 14 At Foxconn Chennai Plant: Will iPhone 14 Get Cheaper Now?

Advertisement

MetaPujo will introduce four unique NFTs of Maa Durga idols from the most visited pandals of Kolkata; these include Deshapriya Park, Tala Prattay, Ahiritola Sarbojanin, and Ballygunge Cultural. The four NFTs will be dropped for free on XP&DLand, for devotees and collectors who may want to claim them using their Web 3.0 wallets.

“You don’t have to be in Kolkata now to celebrate the Pujas. Meta pujos will allow people from all over the world to enter pandal meta twins as family and friends – separated by physical distance but united in the meta celebration," said Suveer Bajaj, Co-Founder of Metaform and XP&DLand.

Read all the Latest Tech News and Breaking News here