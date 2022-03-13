Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim Review: This Is What Using A Smart Vacuum Cleaner Worth Rs 58,990 Feels Like

Talking about unusually cool products that we get to review, Dyson’s latest vacuum cleaner, the Dyson V12 with Laser Detect is one of the top contenders in my list. The Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim vacuum cleaner was launched last month in India at a very high price of Rs 58,990, which is somewhat justified the moment you set eyes on this product. The Dyson V12 is probably as thorough and as advanced a vacuum cleaner can possibly get. It comes with loads of attachments and customisations, a very powerful motor, a compact and cordless form factor, an LED display that tells you things no other cleaning device does, a bag-less experience using Dyson’s Cyclonic Separation technology, and many more features, combined with a design that looks straight out of a Stark Industries factory.

Now, I have used the Dyson V12 Laser Detect vacuum cleaner to clean my room, my car, my house fans, and my drawers, and I’ve had the most fun doing that solely because of this product and its hand-held compact form factor. The Dyson V12 feels only real cool to hold in your hands, much before you get to using the product. In this article, I will tell you what I like about the product, what I don’t like, and if you should spend Rs 58,990 on the Dyson V12 Laser Detect vacuum cleaner.

DESIGN

From the way it looks, the Dyson V12 looks like a vacuum cleaner designed by Tony Stark. It looks sick, to say the least. This compact hand-held canon-like design goes very well with the concept of vacuum cleaners. The handy design makes the Dyson V12 very easy and fun to use. The design is fully detachable, you can remove the battery, the air filter, and the bin completely to be left with just the machine. There is a red lever on the bottom of the bin that you have to push the bin open to clean is easily. This is very convenient to use. Just a slight push empties the bin, and you can take it out completely to give it a wash once if its too dirty. The battery, placed below the handle can also be removed to charge separately. You can charge the battery while on the vacuum cleaner as well. The air filter is placed on the back of the vacuum cleaner and makes for the rim of the LED display.

There are only two buttons on the Dyson V12 Laser Detect vacuum cleaner - a red power button on the top of the device, and another silver colour button below the display. The display shows you the modes, remaining battery, and will tell you what size dust particles and how many it has caught. Pretty sick.

The handle is also designed nicely and provides a very good grip. The Dyson V12 is also not too heavy. It weighs 2.2kg and can be used easily with one hand, even to clean things that are a bit high to reach otherwise. Attachments include an extender or Wand as Dyson calls it, the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head, Direct Drive Cleaner Head for carpets and couches, a Hair Screw Tool, a slim Crevice Tool that can enter tight spots, along with three different kind of brushes. The attachments are very easy to insert and remove. Just align with the slot and put in, and remove with the red button right on the joint.

There seems to be nothing in this vacuum cleaner that looks out of place or has no purpose, in terms of design. It is just the right weight, and has only two buttons, and emptying the bin, replacing filter, or putting attachments is the easiest I have seen in a vacuum cleaner, ever. 10 on 10 in terms of design.

PERFORMANCE AND FEATURES

It is not just the design, even in terms of performance and features, the Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim is pretty sick. The Dyson V12 is a bag-less vacuum cleaner, just like other Dyson vacuum cleaners. It uses a technology called Cyclonic Separation, which separates the dust from the airflow. This makes sure that the Dyson vacuum cleaner never loses suction power. The joint in the body where the bin merges with the copper orange canon-like body is where the separation takes place - right inside these bulges or “Cyclones" that circle the body of the Dyson V12 and give it the look. There are a total of 11 Cyclones that don’t just separate the dust from the air flow, it also separates different kinds of dust particles according to size. All this is reflected on the LED display in terms of how many particles of dust of what size it has captured. Pretty neat.

The Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim’s display shows how many dust particles it has caught, and in how many sizes. It also shows the battery and time remaining, along with the mode indicator. The display is surrounded by the Air Filter unit, which you can just twist anti-clockwise and pull out to replace the air filter. The naked machine hiding under the air filter also looks pretty cool.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim has 150AW of suction power. There are three modes on the Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim vacuum cleaner - Eco, Normal, and Boost. Eco mode is where the motor runs at its lowest speed. This is not as powerful and only picks up light material like dust or ash. The Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim won’t suck in everything that comes in its way in Eco mode.

In Normal mode, the motor runs at a moderate speed. It is in this mode only that you realise that this vacuum cleaner is very powerful. Having used an old big Eureka Forbes vacuum cleaner earlier, this in Normal mode felt like it could scoop up everything that comes in its way. When you are cleaning your floor with the Dyson V12 in Normal mode, the motor also automatically speeds up if it detects more dust or particles.

It is the boost mode where you get to realise the actual power of the Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim. The motors run at full speed and the display also turns red. This, of course, is a battery-gulping feature, but it is feels very powerful.

Coming to the highlight feature of the Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaner, the laser-detect feature. The Laser Slim Fluffy cleaner head attachment comes with a laser in the front. This laser highlights the dust so users can see what they are cleaning. This works quite effectively and if placed at the right angle, the laser does show dust that you can’t otherwise see.

The battery on the Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim vacuum cleaner is probably the only thing that could have been better. In Eco mode, it lasts easily over an hour of continuous usage, while in Normal mode it lasts about 45 minutes - also depends on the surface you’re cleaning - if it is a carpet or a rug that requires more suction power, then the battery may run out faster. It is in Boost mode, the battery runs out very quickly. It runs for less than 10 minutes in boost mode, which should have been more, given that things that require this kind of suction power, will mostly take longer than 10 minutes to be cleaned properly.

Another thing missing in the Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim vacuum cleaner is the function to blow air. This is a feature that is available in other more basic vacuum cleaners and is something that will only increase the product’s cleaning capabilities.

VERDICT

The Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim is the coolest, most powerful vacuum cleaner I have used. It definitely makes cleaning fun and you will want to find spots that you can clean with this canon-like vacuum cleaner. It is super handy and slim. It weighs about 2.2kg and is very easy to use with just one hand. The compact design makes it very versatile as well. You can use it to clean your car, your drawers, and it even works well as a Dust Buster alternative, in case you drop flour or other things in powder form. The Dyson V12 Laser Detect Slim looks way too cool for a vacuum cleaner, and the product is easiest for anyone to use with its one-button functionality and easy attachments. The battery backup is a bit disappointing, but apart from that the Dyson V12 definitely changes your perception of vacuum cleaners and is a very cool appliance to own, if you can afford to pay Rs 58,990, of course.

