Dyson V15 Detect Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner With Laser Dust Detection Launched At Rs 62,900

Dyson has launched the V15 Detect Cord-free vacuum cleaner in India. The new model comes with advanced technology to detect hidden dust particles as small as 10 microns and equipped with an acoustic piezo sensor to enable “scientific proof" of what’s been sucked up. Dyson’s recently launched vacuum cleaner is equipped to provide efficient cleaning of floors, hard-to-reach places, and mattresses for the optimum deep cleaning experience.

The Dyson V15 Detect cord-free vacuum is available at Rs 62,900 at Dyson.in and Dyson Demo stores.

The Dyson V15 Detect Cord-free vacuum cleaner offers up to 60 minutes of powerful fade-free suction, and a five-stage filtration system and generates up to 240 air watts of suction for the most powerful deep clean.

“We are all cleaning more frequently, trying to remove the additional house dust but desperate for peace of mind that our homes are truly clean. Our latest vacuums use adapted laser technology to reveal hidden dust, integrating a diode laser into the cleaner head that is precisely positioned at a 1.5 degree angle, 7.3mm off the ground to create the best contrast between dust and floor. We don’t think detection is enough, so we remove and meticulously size and count the particles 15,000 times a second using an acoustic piezo sensor which converts vibrations into electrical signals, displaying precisely the size and number of particles sucked up on an LCD at the back of the vacuum," said James Dyson, Engineer and Founder, Dyson.

Dyson claims that Laser Dust Detection reveals the particles you cannot normally see with a precisely angled laser integrated into the cleaner head. as born. Dyson engineers integrated a green laser diode to spot hidden dust on the floor surface that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye and can be seen and removed.

There’s an acoustic piezo sensor integrated into the vacuum. Carbon fibre filaments in the cleaner head pick up microscopic particles which are sized and counted up to 15,000 times a second. The dust enters the vacuum and hits the acoustic piezo sensor within the bin inlet with the tiny vibrations being converted to electrical signals. The dust size and quantity are shown on the in-built LCD screen, so the user can see how much dust the vacuum has removed, as well as the different sizes of particles and deliver scientific proof of a deep clean.

The vacuums have been designed so that they automatically increase suction power when they come across a large amount of dust. This happens in auto mode, when the piezo sensor detects high concentrations of dust, and reactive suction power is triggered to automatically increase in power. When dust levels normalise, suction power is reduced to its previous level. Also, there’s a new anti-tangle conical brush bar which spirals hair off and into the bin. This prevents the wrapping of hair around the brush bar.

