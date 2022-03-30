Dyson’s First Wireless Headphone Comes With A Built-In Air Purifier: All Details

Dyson has launched its first wireless headphone in the market and the most intriguing part about the product is that you get it with a built-in air purifier, something that Dyson is really good at making. The company is looking to attack two issues with one stone, and the Dyson Zone headphone wants to mitigate both noise and air pollution.

The Zone wireless headphone gets noise-cancelling technology which will take care of the ambient noise, and the air purifier will offer clean breathing system for the user.

The uniqueness of this gadget is further encapsulated by its weird design. It’s basically a mix of headphone and a purifier-centric visor worn over your face. It looks straight out of the mask that Bane had worn in the Batman Begins movie.

Dyson has not revealed the price or the specifications of this product, but knowing Dyson and its product, expect a mouth-watering price tag for the Dyson Zone wireless headphone. There’s no doubt in our minds that Dyson is trying some new, and the innovation goes a long way in grabbing your attention with this product.

Dyson is using its expertise in air purification by integrating its filtration technology into the mouth-covering part of the gadget. Dyson says the visor does not touch your face and there is a gap which lets the person breath normally.

The company claims it has been working on integrating the air purifier tech into the headphone for the past six year, and it seems to have finally found the right design and form factor to deliver the best results.

While we all know how good Dyson has been with its air filtration process, the company is an unknown entity with its audio technology. The likes of Sony, Bose and Apple will be keeping a close eye on the company and see how the final product pans out for the consumers. The product itself looks like a handful, and we are eager to see how the company goes about with the launch of the Dyson Zone headphones.

Dyson says anybody looking to purchase the Dyson Zone headphones can sign up with their details to get more updates from the brand.

