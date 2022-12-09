Gamers and developers eagerly await The Game Awards, a night of celebration for the industry’s top talent and games. Hosted by Geoff Keighley at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it’s a prestigious event that gamers await every year.

This year’s Game of the Year competition was fierce, with From Software’s Elden Ring and Sony’s God of War Ragnarök being the top contenders. In the end, it was Elden Ring that took home the coveted award.

All the winners and nominations from The Game Awards 2022:

GAME OF THE YEAR - Elden Ring

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica)

Elden Ring - WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)

Stray (Annapurna)

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)

BEST GAME DIRECTION - Elden Ring

Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - WINNER

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Stray (Annapurna)

BEST NARRATIVE - God of War Ragnarök

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica) - WINNER

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)

Immortality (Half Mermaid)

Elden Ring (FromSoftware)

BEST INDIE - Stray

Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) - WINNER

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

BEST DEBUT INDIE - Stray

NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) - WINNER

TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)

Vampire Survivors (poncle)

BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT - FINAL FANTASY XIV

Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)

Destiny 2 (Bungie)

FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) - WINNER

Fortnite (Epic Games)

No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)

INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY - God of War Ragnarök

As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER

Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)

The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)

The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)

BEST MOBILE - MARVEL SNAP

Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)

Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)

Genshin Impact (HoYovese)

MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) - WINNER

BEST VR/AR - Moss: Book II

After the Fall (Vertigo Games)

Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)

Moss: Book II (Polyarc) - WINNER

Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)

BEST ACTION - Bayonetta 3

Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo) - WINNER

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)

Sifu (Sloclap)

BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE - God of War Ragnarök

A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)

God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER

Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)

Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)

BEST ROLE PLAYING - Elden Ring

Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - WINNER

Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)

Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)

BEST FIGHTING - MultiVersus

DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)

The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) - WINNER

Sifu (Sloclap)

BEST FAMILY - Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) - WINNER

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)

Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)

BEST SIM/STRATEGY - Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) - WINNER

Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)

Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)

Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)

BEST SPORTS/RACING - Gran Turismo 7

F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)

FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)

NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)

Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) - WINNER

OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)

BEST MULTIPLAYER - Splatoon 3

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)

MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)

Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)

Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) - WINNER

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)

MOST ANTICIPATED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)

Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)

Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)

Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) - WINNER

CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR - Ludwig

Karl Jacobs

Ludwig - WINNER

Nibellion

Nobru

QTCinderella

BEST ADAPTATION - Arcane: League of Legends

Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) - WINNER

Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)

The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)

Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)

Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)

BEST ESPORTS GAME - VALORANT

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)

DOTA 2 (Valve)

League of Legends (Riot Games)

Rocket League (Psyonix)

VALORANT (Riot Games) - WINNER

BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE - Jacob “Yay" Whiteaker

Jeong “Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)

Lee “Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)

Jacob “Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER

Finn “karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)

Oleksandr “s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

BEST ESPORTS EVENT - 2022 League of Legends World Championship

2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER

PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational

VALORANT Champions 2022

EVO 2022

BEST ESPORTS TEAM - LOUD

DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)

FaZe Clan (CS:GO)

LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER

LA Thieves (Call of Duty)

Gen.G (League of Legends)

BEST ESPORTS COACH - Matheus “bzkA" Tarasconi

Andrii “B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)

Matheus “bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER

Erik “d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)

Robert “RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)

Go “Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)

