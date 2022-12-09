Gamers and developers eagerly await The Game Awards, a night of celebration for the industry’s top talent and games. Hosted by Geoff Keighley at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, it’s a prestigious event that gamers await every year.
This year’s Game of the Year competition was fierce, with From Software’s Elden Ring and Sony’s God of War Ragnarök being the top contenders. In the end, it was Elden Ring that took home the coveted award.
All the winners and nominations from The Game Awards 2022:
GAME OF THE YEAR - Elden Ring
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica)
- Elden Ring - WINNER
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft)
- Stray (Annapurna)
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)
BEST GAME DIRECTION - Elden Ring
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware) - WINNER
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Stray (Annapurna)
BEST NARRATIVE - God of War Ragnarök
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica) - WINNER
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio)
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games)
- Immortality (Half Mermaid)
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware)
BEST INDIE - Stray
- Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster / Devolver Digital)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) - WINNER
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
BEST DEBUT INDIE - Stray
- NORCO (Geography of Robots/Raw Fury)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna) - WINNER
- TUNIC (TUNIC Team/Finji)
- Vampire Survivors (poncle)
BEST COMMUNITY SUPPORT - FINAL FANTASY XIV
- Apex Legends (Respawn/EA)
- Destiny 2 (Bungie)
- FINAL FANTASY XIV (Square Enix) - WINNER
- Fortnite (Epic Games)
- No Man’s Sky (Hello Games)
INNOVATION IN ACCESSIBILITY - God of War Ragnarök
- As Dusk Falls (Interior Night/Xbox Game Studios)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER
- Return to Monkey Island (Terrible Toybox/Devolver Digital)
- The Last Of Us Part I (Naughty Dog/SIE)
- The Quarry (Supermassive Games/2K)
BEST MOBILE - MARVEL SNAP
- Apex Legends Mobile (Lightspeed & Quantum/Respawn/EA)
- Diablo Immortal (Blizzard/NetEase)
- Genshin Impact (HoYovese)
- MARVEL SNAP (Second Dinner Studios/Nuverse) - WINNER
BEST VR/AR - Moss: Book II
- After the Fall (Vertigo Games)
- Among Us VR (Schell Games/InnerSloth)
- Moss: Book II (Polyarc) - WINNER
- Red Matter 2 (Vertical Robot)
BEST ACTION - Bayonetta 3
- Bayonetta 3 (Platinum Games/Nintendo) - WINNER
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- Neon White (Angel Matrix/Annapurna)
- Sifu (Sloclap)
BEST ACTION/ADVENTURE - God of War Ragnarök
- A Plague Tale: Requiem (Asobo Studio/Focus Entertainment)
- God of War Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica/SIE) - WINNER
- Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla Games/SIE)
- Stray (BlueTwelve Studio/Annapurna)
BEST ROLE PLAYING - Elden Ring
- Elden Ring (FromSoftware/Bandai Namco) - WINNER
- Live a Live (Square Enix/Nintendo)
- Pokémon Legends: Arceus (Game Freak/Nintendo/TPCI)
- Xenoblade Chronicles 3 (Monolith Soft/Nintendo)
BEST FIGHTING - MultiVersus
- DNF Duel (Arc System Works/EIGHTING/NEOPLE/NEXON)
- The King of Fighters XV (SNK/Plaion)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games) - WINNER
- Sifu (Sloclap)
BEST FAMILY - Kirby and the Forgotten Land
- Kirby and the Forgotten Land (HAL Laboratory / Nintendo) - WINNER
- LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga (Traveller’s Tales/WB Games)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo)
BEST SIM/STRATEGY - Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope
- Dune: Spice Wars (Shiro Games/Funcom)
- Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope (Ubisoft Milan/Paris/Ubisoft) - WINNER
- Total War: WARHAMMER III (Creative Assembly/Sega)
- Two Point Campus (Two Point Studios/Sega)
- Victoria 3 (Paradox Development Studio/Paradox Interactive)
BEST SPORTS/RACING - Gran Turismo 7
- F1 22 (Codemasters/EA Sports)
- FIFA 23 (EA Vancouver/Romania/EA Sports)
- NBA 2K23 (Visual Concepts/2K Sports)
- Gran Turismo 7 (Polyphony Digital/SIE) - WINNER
- OlliOlli World (Roll 7/Private Division)
BEST MULTIPLAYER - Splatoon 3
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (Infinity Ward/Activision)
- MultiVersus (Player First Games/WB Games)
- Overwatch 2 (Blizzard)
- Splatoon 3 (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) - WINNER
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge (Tribute Games/Dotemu)
MOST ANTICIPATED - The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- FINAL FANTASY XVI (Square Enix)
- Hogwarts Legacy (Avalanche Software/WB Games)
- Resident Evil 4 (Capcom)
- Starfield (Bethesda Game Studios/Bethesda)
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo EPD/Nintendo) - WINNER
CONTENT CREATOR OF THE YEAR - Ludwig
- Karl Jacobs
- Ludwig - WINNER
- Nibellion
- Nobru
- QTCinderella
BEST ADAPTATION - Arcane: League of Legends
- Arcane: League of Legends (Fortiche/Riot Games/Netflix) - WINNER
- Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (Studio Trigger/CD Projekt, Netflix)
- The Cuphead Show! (Studio MDHR/King Features Syndicate/Netflix)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega Sammy Group/Paramount Pictures)
- Uncharted (PlayStation Productions/Sony Pictures)
BEST ESPORTS GAME - VALORANT
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (Valve)
- DOTA 2 (Valve)
- League of Legends (Riot Games)
- Rocket League (Psyonix)
- VALORANT (Riot Games) - WINNER
BEST ESPORTS ATHLETE - Jacob “Yay" Whiteaker
- Jeong “Chovy" Ji-hoon (Gen.G, LOL)
- Lee “Faker" Sang-hyeok (T1, LOL)
- Jacob “Yay" Whiteaker (Cloud9, Valorant) - WINNER
- Finn “karrigan" Andersen ( (FaZe Clan - CS:GO)
- Oleksandr “s1mple" Kostyliev (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
BEST ESPORTS EVENT - 2022 League of Legends World Championship
- 2022 League of Legends World Championship - WINNER
- PGL Major Antwerp 2022 The 2022 Mid-Season Invitational
- VALORANT Champions 2022
- EVO 2022
BEST ESPORTS TEAM - LOUD
- DarkZero Esports (Apex Legends)
- FaZe Clan (CS:GO)
- LOUD (Valorant) - WINNER
- LA Thieves (Call of Duty)
- Gen.G (League of Legends)
BEST ESPORTS COACH - Matheus “bzkA" Tarasconi
- Andrii “B1ad3" Horodenskyi (Natus Vincere, CS:GO)
- Matheus “bzkA" Tarasconi (LOUD, VALORANT) - WINNER
- Erik “d00mbr0s" Sandgren (FPX, VALORANT)
- Robert “RobbaN" Dahlström (FaZe Clan, CS:GO)
- Go “Score" Dong-bin (Gen.G, LOL)
