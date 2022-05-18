Elon Musk said on Twitter on Wednesday that American electric vehicle giant Tesla will hold a second “AI Day" during which “many cool updates" will be released. The event will take place on August 19.

He wrote: “Tesla AI Day #2 on Aug 19. So many cool updates!"

Tesla has begun to hold somewhat regular annual events with specific subjects at the centre of the presentation in recent years. It all started in 2020 with “Tesla Battery Day," when the automaker revealed its new 4680 battery cell and announced plans to produce its own battery cells for the first time.

The company held its first AI day in August 2021 to highlight the company’s self-driving programme. At the event, Tesla also unveiled its Dojo supercomputer and “Tesla Bot" humanoid robot, which is now known as Tesla Optimus.

At Tesla’s debut AI Day, when Musk said the company has a credible path to self-driving cars, Tesla stock rose from $670 to around $740 by the end of August.

However, the use of artificial intelligence in self-driving cars has sparked debate about safety concerns, but Musk has frequently claimed that such vehicles are far safer than those driven by humans. He also agreed to a Twitter user’s statement in February this year that at some point, the auto giant would become an AI company instead of being just another big name in the automobile industry.

While responding to a Twitter user’s query on May 18, Musk wrote that the purpose of conducting AI Day is to “convince great AI/ software/chip talent to join Tesla".

It is noteworthy that the American auto giant is developing software that will allow its cars to drive autonomously without human intervention or oversight, but its full self-driving (FSD) system currently requires human monitoring and is not intended to work without a driver behind the wheel.

Tesla investors and supporters may be interested in learning more about the FSD software, which has long been in beta testing. This is especially important given the debate over the ability to achieve Level 4/5 autonomy, in which the car runs with little or no human intervention.

More information about Musk’s promised robo-taxi service at the Giga Austin opening earlier this year may become available during the event.

However, Tesla has also scheduled its annual shareholder meeting for August, at which a stock split is widely expected to be announced.

