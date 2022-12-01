Elon Musk: Apple Never Considered Removing Twitter From The App Store

Elon Musk has tweeted that the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from Apple’s App Store has been cleared following his conversation with Apple CEO Tim Cook.

“Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so," Musk said in a tweet.

Earlier, Musk tweeted that Apple had ‘threatened to withhold Twitter from its App store,’ to which Apple did not respond. But after visiting Apple Park in Cupertino, Elon Musk and Tim Cook have worked out their differences.

Musk also alleged that Apple had “mostly" stopped advertising on Twitter and went after Tim Cook directly, tweeting, “What’s going on here @tim cook?"

Advertisement

While the immediate resolution of differences between Twitter and Apple is appreciated, the situation still needs clarity on the 30% fee Apple charges software developers for in-app purchases on App Store. In fact, Musk had gone on to ask his followers if they knew that Apple ‘secretly’ charges a 30% tax.

“This is a battle for the future of civilization. If free speech is lost even in America, tyranny is all that lies ahead," Musk tweeted while targeting Apple.

Citing a previous legal battle with Fortnite’s creator Epic Games, Musk even joked about “going to war" with Apple.

Read all the Latest Tech News here