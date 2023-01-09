Elon Musk Confirms New Changes On Twitter, Long-Form Version Coming Next Month

Twitter long form post confirmed by Elon Musk: Twitter is soon going to let users post long-form tweets which are going to be longer than a thread and combined into one post. Elon Musk confirmed the new features coming to the platform in the next two months via this tweet. The changes coming in January include a minor overhaul of Twitter’s UI which let you swipe left-right to get different sections on the feed.

This feature is “the first part of a much larger UI overhaul". He said that the bookmark button on Tweet details will roll out a week later this month. Long-form posts are going to change the trajectory of Twitter, which has been called a micro-blogging platform for many years.

Tweets started from 140 characters, moved up to 240 characters, and then you got the option to create multiple tweets to make a thread and post on the platform.

The new version of Twitter under Elon Musk has already undergone massive changes, which include the new-look Twitter Blue subscription which is now available in more countries, including India.

The new policy was also made for blue ticks on the accounts, for which people were charged a fee. Twitter Blue also brings new features like the ability to post videos in 1080p and edit tweets among others. Elon Musk has also fired thousands of employees from the company, including the engineers who were part of the core team, and the global content moderation team.

