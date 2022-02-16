Elon Musk Donated $6 Billion In Shares Last Year, Days After Tweet About Ending World Hunger

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has disclosed that he gave away nearly $6 billion (roughly Rs 45,127 crores) of his fortune to charity last year. According to the Securities and Exchange Commission, Musk donated over five million of Tesla shares in November. Based on the price of Tesla shares at the time, the value was worth $5.7 billion (roughly Rs 42,871 crores). This makes Musk the second-biggest donor last year, behind only Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates who gave $15 billion in donations, according to a report in Chronicle of Philanthropy cited by The New York Times.

In November and December, Musk sold more than $16 billion (roughly Rs 1,02,000 crores) worth of his shares, many of which were meant to cover tax obligations. At the time, he wrote on Twitter that he was likely to pay more than $11 billion in taxes, one of the largest individual bill in US history. The $6 billion stock donation, as pointed out by NYT, could be useful in covering that bill. Now, there is little information about where Elon Musk’s donation went. It is not known as to where Musk’s $6 billion donation went. The donation came few weeks before the Tesla CEO tweeted that he would give $6 billion if the United Nations could prove that money could help solve world hunger. Days after, the UN’s World Food Program outlined how it will spend $6.6 billion.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s philanthropic efforts are not unknown. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO disclosed philanthropic efforts that include millions in gifts to Texas municipalities and more recently, a $100 million prize for developing technology to remove carbon dioxide from the air.

>WATCH VIDEO: Indian Buyers Are Spending More On Smartphones Now: Oppo India’s Damyant Singh Tells News18 Tech

Advertisement

Musk wants to take all the CO2 out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, according to the SpaceX CEO’s tweet earlier this year. In a tweet, he said that SpaceX is starting a program to take CO2 out of the atmosphere and turn it into rocket fuel, further calling for entries for those who are interested in joining his latest plan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.