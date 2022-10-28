Elon Musk Friday confirmed his Twitter takeover and with that he decided to act against some of the top-ranked employees at the platform, including Twitter CEO, Parag Agrawal. As you might recall, Agrawal replaced Jack Dorsey as CEO of Twitter in 2021 and less than a year after his promotion, he has been asked to leave the firm by Elon Musk.

Back then, taking the role, Agrawal had said, “I look forward to building on everything we have accomplished under Jack’s leadership and I am incredibly energized by the opportunities ahead. By continuing to improve our execution, we will deliver tremendous value for our customers and shareholders as we reshape the future of public conversation."

Fast-forward to October 2022, and you can’t deny that he lived up to his promise, and made sure the platform was in a healthy state with Elon Musk forced to pay the full deal amount for the buyout. So, who is Parag Agrawal, how did he become Twitter CEO after Dorsey and what’s his background?

Here’s everything you need to know about Parag Agrawal:

1. Parag Agrawal did his Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science and Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay.

2. After passing out from IIT Bombay, he got his Ph.D. in Computer Science from Stanford University.

3. Parag held leadership positions at Microsoft Research and Yahoo Research after completing his education

4. In October 2011, he joined Twitter.

5. Parag then became Twitter’s first Distinguished Engineer due to his work across revenue and consumer engineering.

6. Parag’s work at Twitter had a huge impact on the re-acceleration of audience growth in 2016 and 2017, as per Twitter.

7. In October 2018, Twitter made Parag the CTO of the company.

8. As CTO, Parag has been responsible for the Company’s technical strategy, leading work to improve development velocity while advancing the state of Machine Learning across the company.

9. In 2019, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made Parag the head of Project Bluesky. For those unaware, Project Bluesky was developed as a team of an independent team of open source architects to control misinformation on Twitter.

10. On 29 November, 2021, Jack Dorsey resigned from Twitter and the Twitter board announced Parag as the new CEO of Twitter.

11. Parag is 37 years and is among the youngest big tech CEOs. He is of the same age as Mark Zuckerberg.

